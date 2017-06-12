Community Voices: Art and Resistance II

We live in a time of the distortion and oppression of truth, a time that has become a catalyst for resistance art, merging both artist and activist as collaborators, utilizing abstract symbolism and radical aesthetics as a means of reaching new audiences in making political statements. Art and Resistance II followed the inspiring first event held at the Third Place Gallery by sharing tangible tools with the community in creating their own form of creative resistance and by offering accessible pathways to plug into the movement.

Art and Resistance II featured a day of workshops facilitated by various community artists and activists. The evening continued with a panel – featuring Jeremiah Bey Ellison (artist and Ward 5 Minneapolis City Council candidate), E.G. Bailey (interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker), Sarah White (photographer and musician) and Mary Anne Quiroz (dancer, organizer and cultural arts director for Dayton’s Bluff Community Council). Facilitated by activist and artist Mica May Grimm, the panel conversed with each other and the audience about how we can create our own resistance movement, prevent co-optation and ways to sustain the work.

In addition, Art and Resistance II took place within a mixed media photo exhibition by Ryan Stopera, with design by Jared Tuttle intersecting portraits, text and design to evoke dialogue about each individual community member’s experience of resistance.

Watch the video recap below.

Video: Ryan Stopera.

Music: “Ciento por Ciento” by Calavera Zabala