Last week we had our monthly Seward Civic and Commerce Association (SCCA) meeting at the Vine Arts building.  (SCCA is the Seward neighborhood business association.)  As a part of the meeting, we the opportunity to tour some of the businesses housed in the building.  I had to run off to another meeting right afterward, so sadly I didn’t get to complete the tour (and I was moving pretty quickly).  Perhaps I’ll get back there with my camera another day…

Anda Flamenco:

Kristina de Sacramento, Artistic Director

Nguyen Architects:

Tan Nguyen

Babs Casting:

Barbara “Babs” Shelton

Ellie Kingsbury Pictures:

Ellie Kingsbury

Nancy Ruppenthal, LICSW, LMFT (Psychotherapy, Individuals, Partners, Familes, Groups) 612-789-2653

Nancy Ruppenthal

