[VIDEO] The impact of sanctuary cities on undocumented families in the Twin Cities

While there is no definition of "sanctuary city," cities like Minneapolis have begun looking in to creating more policies to keep all immigrants safe.

Fear of deportation is a constant that can permeate all aspects of daily life for families of undocumented immigrants. As President Donald Trump and his administration push forward with policies to build a border wall with Mexico, restrict refugee entry and visa travel from Muslim-majority nations and the deportations of DREAMers, that fear is visceral and real.

Cities like Minneapolis are examining how to protect these families through ordinances and policies that make up “sanctuary cities.”

This video shows how families of undocumented immigrants in the Twin Cities are affected by immigration struggles and looks at hat exactly sanctuary cities are, what is being done to protect the undocumented community in the Twin Cities, as well as explaining why it might not be the fix all solution that everyone is hoping for.