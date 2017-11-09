[PHOTOS] The power of participation on Election Night in Minneapolis

Historic victories for candidates of color shook up the Twin Cities political establishment on Tuesday night. While St. Paul elected Melvin Carter as its first Black mayor, three candidates of color – two of whom are transgender, none of whom have ever held public office – will ascend to the Minneapolis City Council dais in January, joining incumbents of color Alondra Cano and Abdi Warsame. Andrea Jenkins in Ward 8, Jeremiah Ellison in Ward 5 and Phillipe Cunningham in Ward 4 are bringing a new face to the Minneapolis City Council.

Voter turnout throughout Minneapolis was the highest it’s been in two decades, with no exception for Wards 4, 5 and 8. These results are especially meaningful in North Minneapolis Wards 4 and 5, which are home to a higher concentration of historically disenfranchised would-be voters than elsewhere in the city, and which have in years past seen significantly lower voter turnouts than the rest of Minneapolis.

On Election Night after polls closed, Ellison paraphrased the author and MIT professor Junot Díaz in explaining why this election may have been different from years past. “Vampires do not have a reflection in a mirror,” he began. “[Díaz] said that if you want to make a community feel they are like monsters, deny them at a cultural level any reflections of themselves. I would add, if you want to make a community feel like monsters then deny them at the political level any reflection of themselves. This campaign was about placing a couple of mirrors in this community so that people can see that they can govern, that they can lead, that they know what they deserve.”

If politicians can indeed serve as mirrors for the populations they govern, then perhaps the victories and higher turnout in North Minneapolis reflects a population more empowered to vote because they see themselves represented in the candidates who ran this year.

Photos by Annabelle Marcovici.