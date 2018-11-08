[PHOTOS] Monumental wins for Hennepin County Board of Commissioners

This piece is part of Twin Cities Daily Planet’s series covering the 2018 elections season. Every year we’re moving towards a possibility of a more diverse legislature. And with it, we hope comes increased opportunities for communities historically shut out of political processes and power to imagine and enact policies to create a Minnesota that benefits all its constituents.

The election-night watch parties of Hennepin County Commissioner-elect Irene Fernando (District 2), held at La Doña Cervecería – photographed by Nancy Musinguzi – and Hennepin County Commissioner-elect Angela Conley (District 4) held at Du Nord Craft Spirits – photographed by Anna Rajdl began in anticipation and ended in celebration. Both women are the first people of color elected to serve on the Board of Hennepin County Commissioners, which has been all white since 1852. Watch this space tomorrow for St. Paul election-night coverage.

Irene Fernando and supporters gathered at La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis to watch the returns together.

Angela Conley and supporters spent the evening at Du Nord Craft Spirits in Minneapolis to await the election results.