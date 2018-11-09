[PHOTOS] Exuberant election night for DFL candidates and supporters

This piece is part of Twin Cities Daily Planet’s series covering the 2018 elections season. Every year we’re moving towards a possibility of a more diverse legislature. And with it, we hope comes increased opportunities for communities historically shut out of political processes and power to imagine and enact policies to create a Minnesota that benefits all its constituents.

Tuesday night, several of the DFL candidates, and their supporters including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, gathered to watch the returns and celebrate their work – and wins – at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel in downtown, photographed by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Supporters watching returns. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Constituents cheering results. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Governor-elect Tim Walz on stage. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Supporters cheer Tina Smith’s win. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Senator Tina Smith thanking supporters. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

DFLers cheering. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Senator Amy Klobuchar thanking supporters. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.

Election night 2018, St. Paul. Photo by Kelechi Uchegbu.