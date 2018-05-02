‘Here we are, still going forward,’ Maria Garcia speaks on family, immigration and her auto repair shop in Minneapolis

Image by Ryan Stopera

Maria Garcia owns and operates her own auto repair shop in Northeast Minneapolis. In this video, Garcia tells the story of her family and her work, highlighting her experiences as a woman running a repair shop and as a mother, daughter and wife in an Ecuadorian immigrant family.

“Many people come in and they say, no way, how is it that this woman is going strong but us men are struggling?”

Maria’s shop is located in Northeast Minneapolis at 2801 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418. You can schedule a repair and support Maria’s shop at 612-789-0186.

