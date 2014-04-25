Five reasons to cancel Columbus Day

The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote on Friday April 25 on a proposal to change that October holiday from Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day. Here are five reasons they should vote yes:
1) Setting history straighter: Celebrating Columbus Day reduces history to a simple-minded story, and one that’s wrong on a lot of counts. He “discovered America?” Not exactly — there were already plenty of people living in the Americas. As Bill Means told MPR:
“We had been edited out of existence in the public school system. … To say Columbus discovered America is one of the first lies we’re told in public education.”
2) Rejecting genocide: A legacy of racism and genocide began with Columbus and continued with those who came after him. He claimed the land and waters that indigenous people already farmed, fished and hunted. Then the genocide began: enslaving the Arawak and Taino people, working them to death in mines, and killing them outright.
3) Recognizing contributions of indigenous people: Renaming the holiday is a small beginning in recognizing their historic and ongoing contributions to history, culture, and economic life.
4) Healing the wounds of centuries of racism: That’s a long journey. This is one step on the road.
5) Honoring indigenous people — in Minnesota, and around the world — by renaming the holiday as Indigenous People’s Day. (South Dakota already celebrates Native American Day instead of Columbus Day.)
Columbus Day is a federal holiday, and also a state holiday in many (but not all) states. It’s a Minnesota state holiday, according to statute. Sort of —
However, for the executive branch of the state of Minnesota, “holiday” also includes the Friday after Thanksgiving but does not include Christopher Columbus Day. Other branches of state government and political subdivisions shall have the option of determining whether Christopher Columbus Day and the Friday after Thanksgiving shall be holidays. Where it is determined that Columbus Day or the Friday after Thanksgiving is not a holiday, public business may be conducted thereon.
If you’re interested in the federal holiday and if you believe in petitions, there’s a Change.org petition to replace the federal holiday with Indigenous People’s Day.
I think that the vikings got here first before Columbus and they killed a lot of the native peoples so we should remove their names from sports teams and any institutions or products named after them.
And what about the Spaniards who colonized south America and wiped out and enslaved all of the indigenous people they found. They did this in the name of Catholicism so maybe that religion all churches, symbols and holidays should be banned at least in this country.
here is what the spaniards did on California
-snip
“The California frontier was a place where castas (people of mixed ancestry) could move up the racial hierarchy. Over time, many Spanish families in California erased their African and indigenous ancestry by declaring themselves gente de razón, people of reason — in explicit opposition to California’s native peoples. Affluent Spanish families could even purchase certificates of their blood purity from Spain. Wealthy Spanish Californians also held themselves separate from the gente corriente, working-class Spaniards who did not own their own land. The map of The United States of Mexico, shown here, illustrates how far Mexico’s claims reached into what would later become of US state of California.”
California missions on the chopping block anyone?
Oh and while you are at it Lewis and Clark who mapped the west for colonization from the midwest and eastern US should be stricken from history books and all institutions named after these people should be renamed including their female indigenous peoples guide. The stage coach migration of the colonizers should be described for what it was immigrants from other countries stealing the land from the people who lived here and no longer glorified as people who settled the mid west and west. Just get rid of any movies or books that glorify them.
Throw in the railroads also.
We should also definitely get rid of Thanksgiving which celebrates colonists who stole property from the Indians by pretending to be their friends. (Stop the annual parade or rename it.) These people brought diseases that killed the indigenous peoples even as they celebrated the successful stealing of their lands. We can keep Halloween though. Maybe Christmas and for sure New Years.