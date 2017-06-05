Confronting white supremacy in the workplace: Podcast and further reading

On Tuesday, May 11, 100 attendees gathered for Unraveled Network Part I: Confronting White Supremacy in the Workplace. The partnership between Twin Cities Daily Planet and Pollen Midwest pushes individuals and organizations to peel back their bias and fragility to dissect how institutional racism and white supremacy are barriers to the work they do.

Through a moderated conversation between local leaders David Stewart, director of production at the Guthrie Theater, Ryan Williams-Virden, dean of students at Hiawatha Collegiate High School and Beth Zemsky, an intercultural organizational development consultant, the panel shared the ways they have seen white supremacy manifest in the workplace and what they envision when a workplace centers around equity.

Listen to the full conversation here:

For a deeper dive into the subject, including resources to read and share with your colleagues, check out this four-part syllabus below.

This media was created in partnership with Pollen Midwest.

Artwork by Andrés Guzmán, Meghan Murphy and Anna Rajdl.