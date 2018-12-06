Best of Neighborhood News 12/6: One Minnesota governor transition advisory board assembled

One Minnesota governor transition advisory board assembled

Led by Lieutenant Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan, a team of 30 people from across Minnesota has been assembled to aid Tim Walz during his transition into the office of governor. Among others on the board, Abdirahman Kahin of Minnesota’s award-winning Afro Deli and Jaylani Hussein, a Somali native and the leader of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) both hope to use their seats at the table to bring the perspective of the African immigrant community to the policy making of the state government.

“I am excited to announce an outstanding group of people to serve on the One Minnesota Transition Advisory Board. From civil rights advocates to business owners to tribal leaders to Greater Minnesota mayors, our team worked intentionally to bring together a diverse group of people to share their expertise as we lay the groundwork for our administration. Together, we will cast a wide net across the state to ensure we truly run state government as One Minnesota,” said Peggy Flanagan.

Kayla Schuchman named St. Paul’s new housing director

With nine years of experience involving affordable housing policy and implementation with the affordable housing agency of Minnesota, Kayla Schuchman has now been named St. Paul’s housing director in the city’s Planning and Economic Development branch.

“I am honored to join the department and begin addressing the critical issue of housing in St. Paul … by using housing as a ladder to empower individuals and families, we can create a stronger community now and in the future,” said Schuchman.

Minneapolis 2040 plan undergoes final changes before finalization

The city’s 2040 plan has been in the works for some time now and is finally about to see the light of day. The plan, which will be voted on this week, aims to eliminate racial disparities, provide a more inclusive housing structure (allowing triplex housing where it has only been single-family housing) and to decrease the city’s reliance on driving.

“It’s absolutely necessary for us, as a council, to put our foot down and that by 2040 we should be seeing disparities eliminated – not reduced. We need to set a strong goal for ourselves,” said Councilman Phillipe Cunningham.

