Best of Neighborhood News 10/31: Minnesota Black Author’s Expo connects Black writers and showcases new voices

De’Vonna Pittman, author and CEO at The Haven Publishing, and Jasmine Tane’t Boudah, author of Mothering Through Pain and Suffering in Silence, teamed up last year to offer a space for black literature artists to showcase their work, make connections and express their creativity to a wide audience. This year the MBAE is back in a larger space to give Black authors a place to share their art and talk to the community. This project comes in response to the lack of accessibility in the publishing world to new authors, especially women authors of color.

“When we support Black authors, we support Black families, and that is a revolutionary act in the face of oppression and racism,” said Pittman. “The expo is an excellent networking event for the community, and people are looking forward to connecting with one another.”

Northern Spark 2019 theme: “We Are Here”

The annual Northern Spark celebration will be held in Saint Paul’s Rondo neighborhood and the American Indian Cultural Corridor of Minneapolis. The festival will showcase the artwork created for “The Creative City Challenge” where local artists are encouraged to submit their work to be on display. All the art will be centered around the theme of “We Are Here.”

New neighborhood bar centers Latin American identity and brewing

On Oct. 20, La Doña Cervecería opened their doors to the Harrison neighborhood community to bring a taste of the Latin American brewery scene to Minnesota. Owner Sergio Manancero has invited those of all backgrounds into his new brewery which includes an art gallery and a soccer field. The inviting new space features a friendly atmosphere and dancing nights.

“The first night we had a DJ here. There were people I’ve never seen in breweries before – Latin people, African American people, hipster bikers. You never see all those people in the same place” said Manancero.

