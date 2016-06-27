What one Native woman thinks everyone should know about Native people

The hardest part of trying to do intersectional work for me, as an Anishinaabe woman, is that most people–even most people of color and other oppressed peoples–know so little about Native people. I had a lot of difficulty recently when someone (a respected changemaker) tried to tell me her opinion on why Native people don’t have it that bad, when no part of her opinion was based in truth. It is hard to not feel resentment when people bring huge, common misconceptions to the table: of rich Indians, of free college and casino money.
We have to remember that white supremacy purposefully doesn’t teach us about each other’s history and cultures in order to keep us divided. I’m trying to remember compassion in all my work. I’m trying to give what I can of my time and knowledge so that we have space to build together.
Because of course, people in Minnesota mostly know nothing about Native people. Our graduation standards mandate hardly any education about the Native peoples of this state (two weeks of study in sixth grade). In college, most people don’t take Native history courses. It’s left to Native people to explain who we are, where we come from, what we are fighting for.
It’s so rare for Native people to even be mentioned in mainstream media or in political dialogue. And when we are, it’s almost–maybe certainly–never from a Native perspective. Most non-Native people don’t seek out Native media, and many don’t know any Native people. Most Americans never have access to any sort of indigenous perspective.
So, it’s left up to Native people to explain why things like mascots matter. They dehumanize us. They act like Native people are cartoons, are relics of the past. They enforce the noble savage trope. These things impact how Native people are treated on a daily basis.
It’s up to Native people to constantly ask people to stop appropriating our cultures. Because there are actual impacts to appropriation. Please, don’t get that dreamcatcher tattoo. Please just stop. Actions like that bring about even more added stress of trying to protect our culture from the vultures.
It’s left up to Native people to explain sovereignty. That we aren’t just fighting for equal rights. That the United States government has never given us rights, but only impeded our sovereign rights as the original occupants of this land.
In organizing circles, there is a commonly accepted idea that you never have to be anyone’s teacher. As an Anishinaabe woman trying to do change making work, I’ve never felt like I have that option. There are so few of us, that if we don’t share our narrative, who will? If only half of us graduate from high school, how do we get our stories out there? If only 13 percent of us graduate from college, how much burden do we have to rely on that 13 percent to always be the ones to tell our story? To always be the ones at the table?
Here’s what I’d like everyone to know:
- Minnesota has 11 reservations, and two main tribes, the Dakota (four bands: Upper and Lower Sioux, Prairie Island and Shakopee) and the Anishinaabe (seven bands: Red Lake, Leech Lake, White Earth, Fond du Lac, Bois Forte, Grand Portage and Mille Lacs) We have large urban populations and Natives that live in the city are from these reservations, but also from tribes all across the U.S. and Canada!
- Race is not binary! Native people are not dark white people or light black people. Race is not a spectrum. Native people, and other POC, aren’t on there somewhere between black and white.
- We are Dakota, Anishinaabe, Diné, American Indian, Indigenous. Ask people what they want to be identified as. Please never correct a Native person if they call themselves something that you learned was not correct. Especially if you learned that in private school somewhere.
- Dakota people have lived in Minnesota forever. Time immemorial. That’s all you need to know. When I worked for the historical society, most visitors would guess the Dakota had been here for 400 to 600 years. Seriously. The “Minne”–or Mni–in Mni Sota, Minneapolis, Minnehaha, Minnetonka, means “water” in Dakota. It might be cute to pretend it’s “Mini” but that erases the Dakota history of this place.
- Treaties are legal documents. Our tribes have a state-to-state relationship with the US government. It’s a different kind of status than non-Native people. Our tribes have their own governments, institutions, we have our own ID cards if we are enrolled. Which not all of us are, for a whole variety of reasons.
- Please don’t bring up how you “have some Native in your blood.” See also, this droplet doesn’t give you freedom to speak as an Indigenous person.
- Our ceremonies aren’t for your enjoyment or a way for you to get closer to the earth.
- Native people speaking the truth about disparities is different than playing the oppression Olympics. We are telling you because most people don’t know.
- Indigenous people are modern. We have existed and continue to exist in the same timeline as you. We live in houses and wear Nikes and we are on Snapchat.
- American Indians look all kinds of ways. It’s not up to you to validate someone’s identity.
- We disagree on things! If I’m trying to tell you I’m offended about something or find it problematic, don’t say, “Well my other Native friend said it’s fine!”
- Genocide of Native peoples did not happen “Like, sooooo long ago,” okay? My grandma was beaten for speaking her language in government boarding school. Her peers were deprived of food when they spoke Ojibwe. Native people still have the highest rates of suicide. We are still the most frequently killed by the police. Our lands are still being destroyed. Our genocide is ongoing.
- I know my understanding of your culture is not great either. But I’m trying my best to forget what I learned about magical white men and fill my brain instead with the stories of your people. I hope you can do the same. Let’s also be cautious about our own use/misuse of other people’s cultures. Not only white folks can appropriate. We can speak our truths about this without hurting each other.
Let’s educate each other. Let’s be open to being educated.
Thank you for your words, we have to be willing to talk to each other and say these things. Yes, Education is key.
Thank you for sharing this. I deeply appreciate your perspective!
Its true the Dakota have been here immemorial, but lets not gloss over the fact that the Anishinaabe are also newcomers who stold Dakota land at the point of a gun, just like the whites did.
Thanks for this. Eloquently done. Hope to use what I have learned from reading this.
Thank you. I have a lot to learn, and this helps.
Thank you for sharing this. Please share more! I’m a white Jewish educator who has taught about the Annishanabe for a long time. Third grade and a unit of more than two weeks. I’ve done what I could to educate myself as much as possible but more information is wanted and I’ve hoped for it for a long time. I’ve met resistance from Native Americans but the more information I/we can get the better we can (help) educate our students. I don’t go to pow wows for enjoyment but to learn. And as a parent I have the tough conversations with my kids’ teachers about Columbus Day and Thanksgiving. The ignorance is palpable and I’d rather see local Dakota and Anishanabe educators teaching us but haven’t found people willing. The answer to often has been that they don’t want to be on display. But we white people need information to get past our ignorance.
Two books that have helped me educate my peers and kids teachers are “rethinking Columbus” and “do all Indians live in tipis?” Please share more resources. And point us to people who can teach us. We’re ready and enthusiastic learners and allies.
Dear Wendy, have you connected with Mona Smith via the Minnesota Humanities Center? http://bdotememorymap.org/
So wonderful to read your words. I have always since I was small had a fascination for indigenous people’s culture and history. I can’t learn enough
Thank you so much
Yes we have to educate everyone the more people who know the better for everyone!
Thank you. Continue to enlight and educate. In my culture the history of Taino people is not taught in school. And whatever is very little.
This made me cry. At least I know we (my family and I) are not alone. Yakoke
Thank you for YOUR thoughts and views. I respect YOUR feelings. However, my drop of Native Mixed blood entitles me to choose which society I Choose to learn about, take pride in living in. Being of Shawnee and Sioux backgrounds I have a right to learn, speak about and very Proudly say I am Native. As you said for whatever reason I’m mixed, then was put up for adoption. All out of my control. So I have every right and I might add to Persue my ancestry out of respect for my ancestors. If I don’t ever get recognized by any one tribe, fine but to be part of a culture that has survived and is thriving even tho we are still treated less than human but on display for ones pleasures gives me strength and hope.
You my dear are very judge mental and very angry. In order for change to happen one must have change to happen within their self. Go back to your # 9 then go to #5 and 6. As Natives we are to be united, to help, teach and bring understanding. We do this to teach! Division is not what brings Peace! Separation does not bring knowledge! Being nice nasty destroys ones soul. I’m certain that is not what your ancestors wanted to happen for their future. And by the way the war is over and it’s not a fight for your people to live. There are other tribes needing your support, your backing rather your bashing. Not your judgements or you being racial. SMH! Be proud not a snob!
I take in and respect what you have outlined here, but point # 6 begs a question. How would you prefer that we come to understand the meaning and symbolism of your stories and ceremonies? There are droves of us non-indigenous that could benefit from your ancient teachings (since our own traditions no longer resonate with us) and we want deeper understanding of your worldview(s).
Unless you read about history nobody will know this, including native people. Start here,
I feel the best way to educate people about their ignorance is through humour, I want to see more native comedians, great comedians have a way of gently telling people they are ignorant asses in away that people agree, and laugh about it together.
