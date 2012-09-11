For low income renters, few affordable housing options in Minneapolis, St. Paul

Joseph Conley’s story, like the stories of many low-income renters searching for affordable housing, is complicated. After ten years living in a Section 8 four-bedroom townhouse in the Summit-University area of St. Paul, Conley is searching for a smaller two-bedroom that will fit the cost requirements of his new Section 8 voucher.

So far, he said, it’s slim pickings. “The places that qualify are dumps,” he said, or they’re far away from the neighborhood where he raised his kids and where he’s volunteered for years at the nearby Martin Luther King Rec Center.

Conley’s is one of many Minnesota families struggling to find housing at a price that doesn’t cut into their food, medicine or transportation budget. The Minnesota Housing Partnership released two reports this month describing a housing market that continues to lack affordable options.

The organization’s county profiles found a deficit in affordable housing for 94 percent of Minnesota counties. In Ramsey County, for every 100 extremely low income renter (earning less than $25,000 for a family of four) there existed only 33 affordable units. That number is 35 in Hennepin county and 40 statewide. (Note: $25,000 per year means full-time, year-around employment at a job paying $12.02 an hour.)

Families at risk

Those numbers mean a lower quality of life for a large swath of the state’s population. Since keeping a roof over your head tends to trump other necessities, spendy housing means individuals cut back on things like healthy food or doctor visits. Less affordable housing mean less stability for kids, whose mobility causes them to struggle in school.

In St. Paul Public Schools, the number of homeless students identified during the 2011-2012 school year was 15 percent higher than the year before. MHP’s quarterly 2×4 report, released Tuesday, found that, compared to this time last year, 17 percent more families checked into homeless shelters.

Half of Minnesota’s homeless population is under age 21. In all but eight Minnesota counties, more than one in ten children live in poverty.

More poor people, fewer cheap apartments

Conley earns around $25,000 at his job transporting adults with autism to work and back. He supports his wife who has a disability, his college-aged son, and occasionally his college-aged daughter. For his housing to be considered affordable, it would only take up 30 percent of his income, costing $625 each month. According to MHP, he’s unlikely to find a two- or three-bedroom that cheap in the Twin Cities.

MHP executive director Chip Halbach said MHP recently processed some rough data showing that the number of Twin Cities units renting for $650 or less dropped 47 percent over the past five years.

Behind the lack of affordable housing are a number of issues. For one, many of those who lost homes to foreclosure are renting. Vacancy rates in the Twin cities are at 2.7 percent – way below the 5 percent that experts consider balanced. That’s caused rents to rise. Average monthly rent is $951, up five percent in the past two years.

During the first half of 2012, nearly a third of the nation’s unemployed had spent at least a year without work. Many gave up looking altogether. According MN DEED, 42 percent of the new jobs added in Minnesota were only part-time.

Without subsidies, slums

Meanwhile, the volume of subsidized housing, including Section 8, has remained stagnant for many years, failing to keep up with the rising ranks of the poor.

Halbach said it’s challenging economically for landlords to rent units at rates affordable to low income renters. To charge less, they offer less. Cheap, unsubsidized apartments are run down, poorly maintained and in some cases unsafe. As buildings fall apart or landlords walk away, the stock of cheap, unsubsidized housing units is shrinking.

“There are some very negative things that could happen to increase the numbers of those very low-income, affordable units,” Halbach said. “City inspectors throwing out the book and no longer caring about the health and safety of units, allowing people to cut up apartments into ever-smaller units.”

“We, on the other hand, say that there should be a greater public investment in this type of housing and at minimum there should be an investment to hold onto the units that are already out there,” he said.

Conley just wishes application fees weren’t so high and that building owners would pay more attention to his rental history and less to his credit score. He’s holding his breath that his voucher won’t go away, which he suspects it will if his income rises.

