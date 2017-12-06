Join the Daily Planet – Editor position opening

Twin Cities Daily Planet, an award-winning online publication powered by Twin Cities Media Alliance, is looking for an extremely curious, highly organized and driven Editor to advance its mission. Published twice weekly, the Editor works closely with the Publisher to shape the overall direction and content of the Daily Planet – whose mission is to amplify and connect marginalized voices. This includes managing contributors, curating events and cultivating community engagement. Working closely with the editorial team, the Editor is a collaborative self-starter who brings a critical and intersectional lens to the execution of high-quality journalism around social issues, politics and policy affecting marginalized communities.

Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. (CST), on Friday, December 29, 2017. See full job description for more information including how to apply.