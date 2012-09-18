John Mark Nelson’s “Waiting and Waiting” was not worth the wait

Just what the music world needs: another Neil-Young-ish singer with shallow pipes and songwriting that, at its best, is pedestrian. That’s what you get with Minneapolis musician John Mark Nelson’s new album Waiting and Waiting. Young’s greatest saving grace has always been his solid skill with putting a melody together with some interesting lyrics—usually over surprisingly simple chords. When the songs are strong, you tend not to mind so much that he can’t sing a lick. With not a lot of strength to his voice, on Waiting and Waiting Nelson doesn’t have a capable hand with the songcraft to pull him through.
“Home,” for instance, begins with a sing-songy chorus of “oohs” accompanying a pleasant if not intriguing ditty. Then, Nelson sings nonsense in thin, lackluster tones. “Only now and then do I see your face/ Another lonely afternoon has put me in my place/ I hate to hope to hold you but I have to confess/ When the winter turned to spring I found you pounding in my chest.” The words here want to paint a picture but don’t create any imagery. And the closings lines, desperately amateurish, go “Wake up! Won’t you wake up please?/ You will know the difference when I sing and when I bleed/ Help me help you stand up tall!/ We will shout in grateful voices ‘We’ve got nothing at all.’” Standing up tall to be grateful for nothing at all? These are random lines plucked out of nowhere and stuck together for the sake of rhyme and in hopes that they’ll be mistaken for a subtle and poetic sensibility.
“Overture,” which opens Waiting and Waiting, is flat-out ridiculous. Done up to approximate classic country music—complete with a recreation of the static-plagued old-time radio shows that really is pretty clever—it has the trappings of a smart homage but comes off as a slick imitation. Including the lyrics, “Baby, are you mine all the time?/ Sometimes when you stay out at night I wonder if your love is true/ Baby, I will be waiting here for you to come home.” What could have been a witty little cut starts the album off as a throwaway, all originality having gone completely by the wayside.
The album is a self-contained outing. All songs written, arranged, performed, recorded and mixed by John Mark Nelson. Frankly, he could’ve used some help with the creativity.
Dwight Hobbes,
I just stumbled upon your poorly written review of John Mark Nelson’s album Waiting and Waiting, and after reading your gibberish, I’m convinced of two things.
#1 – You don’t have an ear for Good music.
#2 – Whoever put you in charge of reviewing local artists made a huge mistake.
I realize that this was all written over five years ago, and I’m assuming you’re probably not even working as music critic these days, but just in case you are, I feel compelled to share my thoughts as they pertain to your word-vomit.
There’s a reason you’ll never work at Rolling Stone or Spin Magazine or even City Pages for that matter. Actually, there are several reasons, but, for the purposes of this Reply, let’s just focus on the main reason . . . you’re a hack.
Worse than that, you’re a hack with an axe to grind. Did John Mark Nelson sleep with your girlfriend or something? You seem to loathe the young man (18 at the time of this article), but maybe you’re a bitter misanthrope at your core. Reading through a little more than three paragraphs should have been easy, but that wasn’t my experience at all. It almost bordered on torture, trying to get through all the dickish comments.
To put it lightly, the first paragraph is a jumbled mess. You’re trying so hard to turn a clever phrase that it’s painful to endure reading the first couple sentences. You harp over and over and over again about the lack of “strength” in John Mark Nelson’s voice using hastily constructed metaphors like shallow pipes. John Mark Nelson has more strength in his voice than you ever will in your abilities as a writer. No one cares how you think his music might compare to that of Neil Young.
I didn’t think your second paragraph could get any worse, but it did. I don’t think you could have been lazier in the way you put it together. You resorted to sandwiching a contradiction in terms in between two chunks of lyrics from the same song. I find it so ironic when you accuse him of plucking nonsensical words out of nowhere. You’re one to talk.
For your sake and the sake of others, I pray that your current job doesn’t still involve typing words onto a screen, but, if it does, I also pray that you’ve found some help when it comes to craft and creativity.