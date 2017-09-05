Mizna proudly presents the 12th Twin Cities Arab Film Festival, September 27 to October 1—a chance to see thoughtfully curated films from Arab and Arab American filmmakers. Established in 2003, the Arab Film Fest has featured local debuts of independent narrative and documentary features and short films from more than fifteen countries. Over its twelve editions, our festival has created a necessary space in the Twin Cities for Arab and Muslim filmmakers to tell their stories in beautiful and innovative ways. This year, our project feels more urgent than ever, as our programming serves a response to national and international policies that target the lives of immigrants and refugees, while also tackling the global threat of xenophobia and Islamophobia.

The festival launches on Wednesday, September 27 at the Walker Art Center with the screening of Tramontane by Lebanese filmmaker Vatche Boulghourjian, followed by a multimedia performance celebrating the release of local Syrian musician Hello Psychaleppo’s new bird-themed album Toyour at the Walker Art Center‘s Garden Terrace.

Screenings continue at the The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul‘s Screen 3 at St. Anthony Main Theatre

Co-presented with The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul and the Walker Art Center.

Tickets and festival passes available soon!

Save the date and stay tuned for more information!