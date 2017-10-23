So many apps, so little time. Discover which apps should be loaded on your smart phone or tablet to improve productivity, plus how to use and organize them. Don’t miss this fast-paced session. Bring your smart phone or tablet. Android users are welcome and will learn concepts applicable to their devices, but this class focuses on Apple devices. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.

This class will be taught by Paulino Brener. Thanks to our partnership with the Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA), this class is offered free of charge. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited.