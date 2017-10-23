So many apps, so little time. Discover which apps should be loaded on your smart phone or tablet to improve productivity, plus how to use and organize them. Don’t miss this fast-paced session. Bring your smart phone or tablet. Android users are welcome and will learn concepts applicable to their devices, but this class focuses on Apple devices. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
This class will be taught by Paulino Brener. Thanks to our partnership with the Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA), this class is offered free of charge. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited.
Oh gosh! I feel bad that I missed such a useful event few of my friends has attended it and told me how useful of a session it was learnt so much about apps and leveraging them for productivity of work. When is it happening again?
It was my absolute pleasure to meet Paulino in the event. Learnt so much about using apps the right way to increase productivity and correct method of organizing the works it was very useful. Thank you so much.