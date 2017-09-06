OPA! Minneapolis, MN – July 2017 – The 29th Minneapolis Greek Festival “Taste of Greece” will take place the weekend after Labor Day at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.

The Taste of Greece runs Friday and Saturday, September 8 – 9, from noon to 10 pm, and Sunday, September 10, from noon to 6 pm. Early Bird Specials on Friday noon – 4 pm.

Taste of Greece will feature authentic Greek food, and handmade Greek desserts, including gluten-free options. The Levendes and the Chris Kalogerson Band will provide live Greek music, while the St. Mary’s Hellenic Dance Troupe will perform authentic Greek folk dances.

Church tours will be provided, and the always popular Greek Boutique will feature beautiful items. Fun inflatables will be available in the kid’s area and don’t forget to check out the Courtyard Café – with wine tasting and mezes — the sunsets are spectacular!

Proceeds from the Taste of Greece Festival go to support charitable organizations such as Joyce Food Shelf and St. Mary’s missions and outreach programs. Festival guests are encouraged to bring 3 non-perishable food items for Joyce Food Shelf (http://www.joycefoodshelf. org/) and receive 2 free food tickets.

Friday night the annual Chloe’s Fight 5K Toga Run/Family Walk and Kid’s Toga Race will take place at Lake Calhoun. All proceeds benefit pediatric rare disease research. Information and online registration at http://chloesfight.org/.

“Each year we are happy to open our Church doors to our friends and neighbors to share our Greek culture and support several worthy causes,” said Fr. George Dokos, head priest at St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church is located at 3450 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis. More information available athttp://mplsgreekfest.org/, https://www.facebook.com/ mplsgreekfest, https://twitter.com/ mplsgreekfest.