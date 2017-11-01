The 2017 Women’s Congress for Future Generations is approaching, and we would like to extend an invitation to the Re-Amp network! At this year’s Congress, we will be exploring the intersections of Climate, Health & Justice. We will hear from nationally recognized experts on climate change and from women working in communities impacted by groundwater contamination, pipelines, and toxins in our homes. We will reimagine how together we can disrupt the systems that are supporting racial, social and environmental injustice, creating a just transition to a healthy future and writing a new story where everyone is valued and Mother Earth is held sacred. Featured speakers include Vien Truong (Dream Corps and Green for All), Carolyn Raffensperger (Science and Environmental Health Network), and Dr. Dorceta Taylor (University of Michigan).