Best of Neighborhoods News 05/29/2019: Rep. Ilhan Omar introduces bill to ease path for mobile home residents to buy their parks

Rep. Ilhan Omar introduces bill to ease path for mobile home residents to buy their parks

Frank Adelmann was a resident, of many, evicted from Lowry Grove, a mobile park in the city of St. Anthony that was home to nearly 100 families. Days before the park’s closure in the summer of 2017, after the property was sold for $6 million the year before, Adelmann took his own life. Real estate developers moved forward with a rapacious plan to redevelop the 15-acre mobile home park. But as recent as early April of this year, the city of St. Anthony denied the development plan and reverted the property back to a mobile park, which prompted Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce a bill to protect mobile homeowners.

The legislation, The Frank Adelmann Manufactured Housing Community Sustainability Act, uses “tax credits to incentivize owners of mobile home communities to sell their property to residents,” a 75 percent tax credit.

Mpls park board dedicates headquarters to its first Black leader

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board’s (MPRB) recently held a ceremony to rename its West River Road headquarters to honor Mary Merrill’s four decades of service “as superintendent, making history as both the first woman and first person of color when she took on the position in 1999.” The Park Board’s headquarters is now the Mary Merrill Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board Headquarters. Her contributions were also recognized by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey who declared May 17 “Mary Merrill Day.”

“Mary Merrill was an exceptional public steward of Minneapolis Parks. She forged partnerships with the city of Minneapolis and others to strengthen park programs and its infrastructure,” said former Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton.

