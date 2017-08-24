Best of Neighborhood News 8/24: Black women building a wealth of friendships and finances

Brandi Phillips from the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder details the growing Black Women’s Wealth Alliance and the organizations grand opening earlier this month in North Minneapolis.

What exactly is Black Women’s Wealth Alliance? They are an organization working to build a Black women’s collective. According to the website, the Wise (Wealth, Innovation, and Strategic Education) Network is a shared learning and building space for historical Black women of America, direct descendants of enslaved Africans in America. The network provides a range of opportunities to learn about the wealth, skills, cooperative concepts, tools and strategies that build on personal and generational wealth.

Falcon Heights City Council race has crowded field

The Park Bugle provides a snapshot of the seven candidates running for two seats on the Falcon Heights City Council this year. After the killing of Philando Castile at the hands of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez last year, police accountability and racial equity are key topics in the 2017 election.

Wage theft education coming to the State Fair

As the Minnesota State Fair opens today, the AFL-CIO is trying to help educate thousands of attendees about the pervasive and problematic practice of wage theft.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the union will feature the stories of victims who have experienced wage theft and help folks understand how they can get the wages they deserve.

