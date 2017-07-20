Best of Neighborhood News 7/20: Community group contends police violated body cam policy in Damond case

Volunteers with the Communities United Against Police Brutality march in the 2016 May Day Parade. Photo by Cristeta Boarini.

Michael McIntee with The Uptake reported on the stance of Communities United Against Police Brutality in response to the shooting of Justine Damond in Southwest Minneapolis. During the incident, the officers involved failed to turn on their body cameras.

“Police officers do really not like being filmed by the public. We have many, many, many cases where officers have harassed, even beaten up and arrested people who have tried to film them. If they are so resistant to being on film by the public, why would they turn on their own body cameras? And as it turns out, absent a strong policy and strong enforcement, they simply don’t.” – David Bicking CUAPB

Child protective services struggle to keep up in Hennepin County

Kristoffer Tigue with MinnPost wrote this story detailing how as more demand and legislative requirements are put on the child protective services agencies around the country, the higher the demand for those services.

For more than three years, Laurie Kusek has watched the caseload for her child protection program steadily rise. “Right now, we’re sitting at 204 unassigned cases, which translates to about 445 children.” said Kusek, who heads the Hennepin County branch of the state-run Guardian Ad Litem program, which provides independent advocates who act in a child’s best interest and assist in decision-making for any juvenile court case alleging abuse or neglect. “There’s just a lot of work to be done and not enough bodies to do it.”

Minnesota Orchestra names two Black musicians as fellows following nationwide audition

Myles Blakemore, a trombone player from Dallas, Texas, and Jason Tanksley, a tuba player from Eastpointe, Michigan, have won positions as the Minnesota Orchestra’s first-ever Rosemary and David Good Fellows.

The newly-created fellowship is designed to encourage greater diversity in the orchestral field by supporting the career development of outstanding young musicians of African American, Latino American and Native American descent as they embark on professional orchestral careers. Blakemore and Tanksley will begin their two-year fellowships — which will run concurrently — in September 2017.

