Best of Neighborhood News 7/13: Why was Chief Harteau ‘outraged’ over two dogs and not Jamar Clark?

In a sharp commentary for Insight News, Harry Colbert Jr. points out the hypocrisies of Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau’s statements after two dogs were shot by a Minneapolis police officer on July 8, and after the death of Jamar Clark at the hands of Minneapolis police on Nov. 15, 2016.

“To help us prevent similar outcomes in the future, we will be implementing updated mandatory training specifically for officers identifying effective tools and tactical strategies with police and dog encounters,” said the chief in her swift statement. “We want both our officers and all our community members to be safe.” I too want both officers and all community members to be safe. Which is why I’m so perplexed that when the chief offered her statement in the killing of Clark – a statement that came nearly a year after the shooting – she concluded “the use of deadly force was warranted given the fact that both officers (Ringgenberg and Schwarze) feared for the loss of life.” Not once in her statement did she call for “updated mandatory training.”

Read the rest of Colbert’s analysis at Insight News.

Minnesotans share concerns about threats to health care

Workday Minnesota reports that Minnesotans from all different walks of life and professions showed up at the state Capitol on July 12 to protest plans from Republican lawmakers to make serious cuts to healthcare.

They asked Minnesota legislators what they are doing to protect and expand healthcare for families and called on elected officials to stand up for the federal Medicaid program and state-based MinnesotaCare. These health care programs “are essential to tens of thousands of Minnesota families,” organizers said.

Learn more at Workday Minnesota.

Poor engagement from Northern Metals, MPCA leads to low turnout at community meetings

Kristoffer Tigue from MinnPost reported on the proceedings from a recent meeting between the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, North Minneapolis residents and the scrap metal plant Northern Metal Recycling. As part of a settlement between Northern Metals and the MPCA, community meetings need to be held quarterly to keep Northside residents informed and engaged. But the recent June 27 meeting gave attendees less than a week’s notice.

For Mariam Slayhi, the poorly promoted forum only further fueled her skepticism that Northern Metals wants to build any kind of relationship with the community groups involved. “They don’t really want it to be a dialogue,” she said. “They don’t really want to hear from the community.”

Read the full story on MinnPost.