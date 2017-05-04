Best of Neighborhood News 5/4: Minnesotans stand together on May Day for immigrant and workers rights

Protests and rallies were held all over the Twin Cities during May Day, also known as International Workers Day.

Minnesotans went on strike, rallied and marched Monday to mark May Day – International Workers Day – and to call for progress on issues such as fair wages and fair treatment of immigrants.

A variety of protests and rallies were held all across the Twin Cities, such as at the University of Minnesota, a Home Depot in Northeast Minneapolis, and of course the State Capitol in St. Paul.

“We’re coming together as a community. We’re rallying people across the state to say that we stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters and recognize that they actually are a part of our community, that they contribute a whole lot to American society.” -Matthew Boyton, Students for a Democratic Society.

Minnesota’s chief inclusion officer reflects on successes and challenges of diversifying state government

A year ago, James Burroughs took the helm of an effort aimed at increasing the percentage of people of color who work in state government — an ambitious attempt to create a state workforce that mirrors the racial and ethnic diversity in Minnesota.

Professionals of color don’t see the state government as an ideal destination for prospective employment. Among the reasons is — as scores of leaders from the African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-Americans communities told Burroughs — professionals of color who have been with the state for decades oftentimes feel stymied in their efforts to get higher level jobs or leadership positions.

Because of this, Burroughs has been working hard to allow more opportunities for professionals of color. Some of these things include collaborating with organizations to have a job that focuses on these professionals, as well as starting pathway programs that help people gain the skills they need to work in the state government.

“A lot of [professionals of color] hadn’t had opportunities to move up, they didn’t necessarily feel valued and included.” -James Burroughs, Minnesota’s Chief Inclusion Officer

Community gathers for healthy, happy get-together

Providing access to under-served populations is an ongoing concern. On Saturday, April 22, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder hosted a Health Family Fair at North High School in North Minneapolis. The event brought people together to learn about available resources and congregate with friends and neighbors.

