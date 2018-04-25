Best of Neighborhood News 4/25: New housing program for homeless youth

For decades, Minneapolis nonprofit organization Youth Link has been providing resources to homeless people aged 16-24. Now, for the first time, they have opened an on-site housing program to provide a place to stay while tenants recover from trauma, save money or finish an education.

“If we can crack the nut with this population, whatever we do here will crack the nut with any other at-risk population, because not only is this population disparity-based, it’s also trauma-based,” said Heather Huseby, the organization’s executive director. “These 18- to 24-year-olds are really at their last crossroads. They have to very quickly turn their lives around.”

Nonprofit started to provide resources to Gambian women

Fatomouta Jaiteh, a junior at the University of St. Thomas, has started a new nonprofit to create a healthcare program giving pre- and post-natal care to mothers in her family’s hometown Farafenni. Jaiteh was moved to start the nonprofit when she visited the Gambia during Ramadan, and her Muslim faith continues to drive her motivations to provide healthcare for women.

“When I finally came back home [to America], I was thinking…[about] the resources that my mother had here to raise me and take care of me,” said Jaiteh.

The nonprofit is called From Mother to You, and more information can be found on their website.

Affordability gap for homebuyers reaching historical highs

In the Twin Cities, the housing market has been experiencing rising prices for purchasing a home, making it especially difficult for young people looking to become homeowners. In 2017, the median price to purchase a home in the Twin Cities was at an all-time high.

“There are still some limited condo and townhome sale where people are able to find affordability – but not much,” said David Arbit, director of research and economics for the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors.

