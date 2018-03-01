Best of Neighborhood News 3/1: Frogtown launches unique strategy to democratize urban planning

The Frogtown Neighborhood Association tapped local artist, Mychal Batson, to create a cartoon, cropped above, depicting how small area plans have impacted the neighborhood.

When the Frogtown Neighborhood Association (FNA) wanted to inform residents about small area plans, which affect issues like affordable housing and green space, they decided to use an artistic approach — cartoons. Caty Royce, head of FNA, said the format is so important because it engages and informs residents without using political jargon.

“It’s so critical to activate and work with your activist artists,” Royce said. “The brilliant product of SmaPl is what happens when you hand true decision-making power over to local activist artists of color. That is the beauty of the document.”

Check out the full story by MinnPost to learn more about the neighborhood association’s ideas and the local artist who crafted the cartoons.

Met Council plans town hall on light rail mitigation plan

The Federal Transit Administration determined that the Southwest Light Rail Project will visually impact and destroy parts of an historic railway corridor. Residents of Bryn Mawr have also raised concerns over potential noise increase. The Metropolitan Council will host a town hall meeting in March.

For more information on how the transit project could affect the community, read the full story by Southwest Journal.

New EcoVillage offers affordable housing to some Hawthorne families

Residents can not make more than Minneapolis’ area median income (AMI), or $40,000, to live in the new EcoVillage Apartments on Lowry Avenue North. Some say this offers affordable housing — others say it’s still not affordable enough for the people who need it.

“This is an area that is really economically depressed, so when you use 50 percent of the AMI that is not what many people in my ward and on the North Side are making,” Council Member Phillippe Cunningham said.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder reported the full story.