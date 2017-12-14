Best of Neighborhood News 12/14: State House introduces new plan for handling harassment

Rep. John Lesch and Rep. Marion O’Neill introduce a series of proposed changes to Minnesota House of Representatives’ rules in the wake of recent reports of sexual harassment in and around the state capitol. Photo courtesy of Session Daily.

In light of the ousting of two state lawmakers over sexual harassment allegations, Rep. John Lesch (DFL-St. Paul) and Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake) proposed changes to the Minnesota House of Representatives’ rules for handling sexual harassment on Monday. Lesch and O’Neill’s proposed rule changes would expedite the investigation process when allegations are reported, provide confidentiality to complainants, and would ensure due process protections are afforded to all parties involved in a complaint. See the full press conference on the announcement below:

MCTC’s shift to equity ten years on

After years of complaints from both students and faculty about racial equity issues, Minneapolis Community and Technical College (MCTC) is turning a corner. Under leadership from new president Sharon Pierce, the college has gone from risking high-profile firings to building a student center to provide more diverse groups with better resources.

“Recognizing that MCTC has some healing to do in terms of real or perceived inequities, we are working through past issues and continuing to move forward on our journey to becoming an industry-recognized leader in diversity,” Pierce said.

