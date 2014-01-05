One tenant’s story of the apartment from hell in South Minneapolis

Mice, roaches, gas leaks, an expired fire extinguisher, a broken mailbox — Barry Storick found his new apartment on 3108 15th Ave. S. in Minneapolis, unlivable as soon as he moved in at the beginning of December. After repeated attempts to have problems fixed, Storick sent his landlord, Erin Properties/ Erin Realty, a certified notice to vacate, but never received a reply. He also got a city inspector to visit the property and write up a bunch of violations. When Storick finally was able to speak with someone at the business, he was told that not only could he not get his deposit back, he was responsible for the whole year’s worth of rent.
According to Minneapolis PropertyInfo, the property is owned by Patrick Skelton, whom we’ve written about here in TC Daily Planet once before. Skelton is also the registered agent for Erin Realty. In 2009, we wrote about a different property owned by Skelton, where tenants complained that the landlord refused to make repairs on the plumbing, the ceiling and a hole in the wall of the basement. The tenants refused to pay their rent, and were evicted (but not before having all of their things destroyed by a tornado and flood).
Storick, a veteran who previously worked for the National Security Administration, moved to Minnesota to pursue graduate school with his fiancé, who will join him in the city in a couple of months.
Storick found the apartment on the Internet. On the second day after moving in, he began to notice some problems, the most prominent of which was a gas leak coming from the stove. When Storick discovered the gas leak, he called the property manager, a woman named Yajira, who never got back to him. Then he called the leasing agent, whose first name is Marvin. Eventually, someone came out to fix it, but according to Storick, it took far longer than was reasonable.
Then, there were the mice … a lot of mice. They left feces throughout the kitchen, in the dining room and living room and in the closets. He spotted mice in the laundry room and on the stairs. When he complained about the mice, the property manager put out bait traps instead of using an extermination service, Storick said.
Other problems? He’s got a list:
- a large hole in the back door of the apartment building,
- being given the wrong keys for the laundry room,
- lack of heat,
- a feces-stained toilet seat,
- lack of hot water
- a broken mailbox — which meant several important letters, including medicines and an immigration letter for his fiancée, went missing.
In his notice to vacate, dated December 16th, Storick wrote:
“I expect to be fully reimbursed my security deposit of $700.00. Failure to be reimbursed the security deposit will result in immediate signature to the health code violations warranting municipal fines TO Erin Properties / Erin Realty as well as submission of pictures and videos of rodents and bugs infested in the dwelling to local public media outlets to ensure that prospective tenants avoid contractual ventures with Erin Realty / Erin Properties. All of the aforementioned issues should have never even been a problem if management had simply inspected the apartment before I moved into the dwelling. Erin Realty / Erin Properties needs to accept responsibility for their egregious errors and right their wrongs by returning my security deposit to me and ensuring that their tenants don’t have experiences like mine.”
Storick contacted the city four times, first online, and then on the phone. Eventually, he spoke with a fire inspector, who came to the house. The inspector issued a Notice of Violation, which included directives to exterminate the bugs and mice, and to email the documentation to the inspector, Joe Larsen, as well as to “repair and refinish all deteriorated walls in a professional manner… Patch all holes in walls and floors where mice may be entering along the baseboard heaters.” The notice also includes directions to replace/repair the doors to make them weathertight and rodent proof, provide a U.S. Postal Service-approved mailbox for each dwelling unit, and to service the fire extinguisher.
TC Daily Planet called the property manager, whose first name is Yajira, to ask about the situation. She directed us to speak to a man named Shane. We called and left a message at the Erin Property/Erin Realty office, but haven’t received a reply. No one involved with management of the apartment building would give a last name.
Despite his letter to vacate, Erin Properties/ Erin Realty “would not verify they were taking ownership of the place,” Storick said. He said that Shane, from Erin Properties said that he was responsible for a year’s worth of rent, and that he, the tenant had been “harassing the property manager” about mice. The apartment appears to be back on the market, for $700/month.
This company changed their name last year, possible due to bad press, and they are now called Tara Properties. So heads up, renting from Tara will be the same as from Erin!
Wow, and my response from last year has somehow been removed. I lived at one of their properties last year…. Mice cockroaches, bed bugs, no heat in late November, security doors that didn’t shut it lock properly leading to drunks passing out in the halls and drug addicts getting high in the stairwells. Moved out as soon as I could and no CRP sent to me for last year. If you are looking for a decent place, they’re not the right choice. Oh and if you’re a recent immigrant, they will take advantage of your lack of knowledge of tenant rights and not fix anything or keep your unit up to code.
Erin or Tara properties are the worst! I lived there and dealt with things no tenant should deal with. The quality of the apartment was poor. The worst thing however was the extreme racism I recorded while living there. I was the only African American tenant in a building primarily occupied my Spanish speaking tenants. They clearly did not like me living there and complained and lied about the tiniest things. Instead of investigating, Yajaira and Marvin believed them every single incident. If I smoked outside the building I would be told to go down a block while the other ppl in the building smoked all they wanted daily. If friends came over and stayed indoors with me my neighbors felt threatened (my guess is our skin color). If anything spilled in the lobby (mind u there are a lot of children in this building) it as immediately my fault because I lived closest to the entrance. It was hell.
Dear Tracy and Muntaz,
We’re disappointed to hear your perspective about living in one of our properties. EVERY tenants’ experience is important to us and we pride ourselves in the diversity of our communities. We’ll certainly look into your comments. As to your allegations about deleting the previous comments-we have not control over this site.
The horror stories about the company formerly known as Erin Realty are not exaggerated in the least.
Living at one of the properties in east Bloomington, the problems were pretty quickly evident. Calls for service went unanswered for days. The refrigerator constantly stopped working. The electrical wiring was sub-par at best. There was no concept of security-doors were falling off their hinges. Lights went unchanged for weeks, if not months.
A few highlights:
The electrical wiring: to turn on the bathroom light/fan meant having to turn off an appliance in somewhere else in the house. This meant you had to turn off the TV in the living room to use the bathroom. Circuit breakers tripped routinely.
Plumbing: I’m not too sure where it was coming from, but the kitchen sink aerator (that little screen thingy that goes on the tap) routinely clogged with what looked like sand from a playground.
The pipes either leaked or got clogged at random. On one occasion, the upstairs toilet developed a leak and dripped constantly onto the toilet below. The cartoon about the two-story outhouse? That’s kind of the idea. Not something you want dripping on your head.
On more than one occasion, the plumbing backed up. Which meant whatever was upstairs would erupt violently out of our bathtubs overflow drain. Soapy bathwater. Dishwater. Some god-awful sludge I don’t even want to *think* about. Imagine being elbow-deep in muck that may or may not have been someones dinner 8 hours earlier.
There were token efforts at rudimentary building maintenance, like when one of the contractors painted the hallway. Cobwebs and all. The yard was routinely overgrown to a point where our pomeranian would be up to his neck in the grass. The front door never latched properly, and the back door was routinely hanging askew on its hinges. The window screens in the upstairs hallway were missign altogether.
The washing machine had one temperature setting-scalding hot. Similarly, the dryer would melt synthetic clothes. I didn’t think it was possible, but a fleece sweatshirt came out hard and crusty-the soft fabric had been melted.
All of these concerns were repeatedly brought to the attention of the maintenence line, and to Noel and Patrick, who were the owners of the property. Even if the calls were answered it might take two or three days for a response.
I wouldn’t expect anyone to believe half of the things I mentioned here, however I have photos and video of a lot of the issues mentioned. The erupting drain. The leaking ceiling above the toilet. The sandy grit in the kitchen plumbing. The overgrown yard.
I won’t even talk about the shoddy landscaping and the cracked sidewalk that would routinely become a lake in the summertime or a skating rink in the winter.
Maybe we had one bad experience-maybe the rest of the properties are okay, but the one at East 82nd in east Bloomington should be condemned.