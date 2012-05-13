Peace of Hope works to assist families of those incarcerated

Most people are aware of the strict rules and lifestyle incarcerated individuals face. However, the focus is so much on the inmates, the affects on family and friends tend to go unnoticed. Peace of Hope, founded by Sharon Brooks, a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in North Minneapolis, has a mission to provide resources to people who have loved-ones incarcerated. One of the goals is to alleviate the shame and embarrassment associated with being related to or close friends of someone whose been incarcerated.

Brooks said she herself was affected by the incarceration of a loved one.

“I knew he was (her loved-one) doing time, but what could I do for myself for support?” said Brooks. “I looked around and there were no organizations to help me cope, assist with transportation to the prison, counseling, or writing letters.”

“Most prisons are located 70 to 400 miles away. The nearest are the workhouses or county jails,” she said. “When a person is sentenced to prison, a loved-one has to have legal transportation, no warrants, automobile insurance, and enough gas to make it there and back. Transportation becomes a problem.”

Peace of Hope plans to provide transportation to Minnesota prisons beginning May 3. The trips are free.

“The second biggest piece is letters and phone calls,” said Brooks. “Unfortunately we have the highest incarceration rate percentage wise. In a family of 3, sometimes more, usually only one person is writing or receiving, and being financially responsible for those calls. Postage on both ends becomes a burden as well as the emotional piece.”

Brooks said this is what motivated the Peace of Hope letter writing campaign.

“Peace of Hope wants to incorporate ourselves in the loved-one’s life and become (family) members with them. I will write your loved-one and you write mine. With the membership, we provide the stamp, envelope and the comradeship.”

Peace of Hope looks to meet two times a week. Within each meeting, there is a short 15 minute training video, “What to do When Your Loved-One Is Incarcerated.” Brooks said the video is screened because a lot of people do not know what to expect the first time they visit.

“Peace of Hope is a place where all who are experiencing difficulty during this time can turn this negative feeling into something positive and uplifting,” Brooks said.

For more information or to become a sponsor of Peace of Hope contact Sharon Brooks at 612-220-4678 or peaceofhope@excite.com.