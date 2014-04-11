Legal advice now offered free to tenants

Beginning April 1, 2014, tenants in Minneapolis that are interested in their rights as renters can receive free legal advice. Tenants may email the attorneys of HOME Line at www.homelinemn.org/e-mail-an-attorney/ or call the free Tenant Hotline: (612) 728-5767.

HOME Line provides free legal, organizing, educational and advocacy services so tenants throughout Minnesota can solve their own rental housing problems. For 22 years, HOME Line has provided Minnesota renters with legal information regarding their rights. Staffed by lawyers, law students, and community volunteers, the tenant hotline has prevented over 11,700 evictions and saved renters over 21 million dollars in returned damage deposits and rent abatements. All calls are free and all information is kept confidential.

Now that HOME Line is expanding their services to Minneapolis, learn more about HOME Line and about volunteering opportunities with their hotline at www.homelinemn.org.

Beth Kodluboy is the Executive Director of HOME Line.

