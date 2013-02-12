Help keep Minnehaha Food Shelf open

Every March, FoodShare, a program of the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, encourages businesses, churches, schools, and civic groups to collect donations for their local food shelves. The local food shelf for the Standish and Ericsson neighborhoods is the Minnehaha Food Shelf, located at Minnehaha United Methodist Church (3701 E. 50th St.).

Last November, Minnehaha Food Shelf staff announced that, due to a lack of funds and resources, the food shelf would have to shut its doors for the month of January in order to remain open the rest of the year. (The food shelf is normally open only on Tuesdays.) Individuals, businesses, and churches throughout the neighborhood responded by raising money and contributing food.

Before December was over, enough donations had been received to enable the food shelf to stay open three Tuesdays in January. But the food shelf is not secure yet, and your support is still needed!

Minnehaha Food Shelf serves southeast Minneapolis, from Cedar Ave. to the Mississippi River, and from Hwy. 62 Crosstown to E. Lake St. It serves more than 300 families, the majority of whom are seniors and working families.

This March (or anytime), please consider how you can help Minnehaha Food Shelf. If you are not able to make a donation of money or nonperishable food, but have a Tuesday morning free, consider volunteering your time to the food shelf. Staff can always use help to set up in the morning, check in visitors, or distribute food. Donations are accepted in the church office, Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call the church at 721-6231.