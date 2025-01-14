|
Are You Ready for the #BeHeard17 Kick Off?!
This Saturday, at 7:00p at the Black Dog Cafe in Saint Paul, we launch into a season of heart wrenching, thoughtful and eloquent poetry by young Minnesotans – will you be there!
Through a series of eight poetry slams, Be Heard seeks to identify six youth poets who will both represent Minnesota at the annual international Brave New Voices youth poetry slam and festival in San Francisco in summer 2017, and serve as the #BeHeard17 cohort for the duration of the year, receiving mentorship in writing, performing, and arts leadership.
While the competition element of the series represents an incredible opportunity for the top six poets, the series itself is set up as a space for everyone—from youth slam veterans, to first-timers, to the audience itself—to build community through art, present counter-narratives, and call into being the world in which we want to live. As always, “the points are not the point; the point is the poetry!”
For poets interested in registering for #Beheard17, there is still time! Click here to sign up for an upcoming preliminary bout!
Find additional ways to get involved at www.TruArtSpeaks.org, and on social media: @TruArtSpeaks. The hashtag for the series is #BeHeard17.
Admiring the persistence you put into your blog and detailed information you provide.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same unwanted rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your
site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.