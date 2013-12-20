COMMUNITY VOICES | Dominicans in MN gather to celebrate the holidays

Dominicans in Minnesota recently enjoyed an exemplifying and fraternal encounter held by the organization “Dominicanos Unidos en Minnesota.” The Dominican Holiday Dinner 2013 was a spectacular meeting. About 175 people gathered at the Dodge Nature Center in West Saint Paul , MN on Saturday December 14th.

Members of the Board and Board Chair, Dani Jímenez, would like to voice their deep gratefulness to all the people whose assistance and logistical support made it possible for this event to be a success. Their collaboration helped to cover much of the cost involved in an activity of this magnitude. We also thank our sponsors, who strongly supported our community.

Dominicanos Unidos en Minnesota (DUMN) arises from the heart of Dominican residents in the state of Minnesota in early 2011. Dominicans who love their homeland and still living abroad, want to keep their culture, their customs, and their history alive. DUMN formalized its founding on July 24, 2012, and today is a growing organization just as the Dominican community in Minnesota is growing as well.

We are committed to stand together in a sincere friendship and solidarity that allows us both to pass on to the next generations the legacy we have inherited from our backgrounds, our journey as immigrants to MN and our love for our home country. We also want to give back to our adopted homes, open up and share more of our culture with our friends and families here in Minnesota.

In keeping with the help of God, the spirit of unity and love among us, with firm faith and hope that we can maintain a close link with our home country and proudly be able to say, “Somos Dominicanos!”

Happy Holidays and Prosperous in 2014!

–Dani Jimenez Chair and Board of Directors of Dominicanos Unidos en Minnesota