Community Voices: Students examine the injustices of the juvenile detention system in “Incarceration Nation”

Protesters speak out during a Dec. 6, 2016 community forum held at the Richfield Community Center regarding a new juvenile detention center.

When a new juvenile detention facility was proposed in late 2016 to serve both Hennepin and Ramsey counties, community members protested the plans, pointing out the disproportionate ways indigenous youth and youth of color are affected by the criminal justice system.

The plans have since been put on hold, but the debate on how juvenile detention is conducted in the Twin Cities community and around the country continues. Is detention working, or are restorative practices a better option to rehabilitate and care for our children? This film, created by South High School Students Ndolo Elate, Lauren Van Doren and Cooper Gatzmer, explores the ways society deals with youth offenders.