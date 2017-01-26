Best of Neighborhood News 1/26: Building a pipeline for diverse policy leaders in St. Paul

Ibrihim Hirsi for MinnPost highlighted a new program at Wilder Foundation called Community Equity Pipeline (CEP), where 14 nonprofit professionals – mostly people of color – will gain intensive training on policy to “change the status quo” of Minnesota’s leadership.

“Too often, communities of color aren’t present at the table,” said James Chang, a public policy program lead with the foundation. “The sole mission of CEP is to get these experts within the community … to the Capitol … so that our policy will be beneficial and will have the impact we know we can have in our community.”

Read about the program and the people who make it possible over at MinnPost’s Community Sketchbook.

Minneapolis begins public listening sessions on minimum wage

Workday Minnesota reported on the upcoming listening sessions the city of Minneapolis is holding to learn more about what the community thinks.

Jan. 26: East African community, 6-7:30 p.m., Brian Coyle Center, 420 15th Ave. S.

Jan. 30: East Town Business Partnership, 3-4:30 p.m. location TBD

Feb. 7: Native American community, 5:30-7 p.m. All My Relations Gallery (Powwow Grounds), 1414 E. Franklin Ave.

Feb. 14: Minneapolis Downtown Council and Northeast Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, 4-5:30 p.m. TBD

Feb. 15: African American community, 3-5 p.m. NEON, 1007 W. Broadway Ave.

Feb. 21: general public 6-7:30 p.m., Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th St.

Feb. 23: general public 6-7:30 p.m. Urban League, main gathering room, 2100 Plymouth Ave.

Learn more about the listening sessions at Workday Minnesota.

Penn and Plymouth see rebirth on the Northside

On Jan. 17, politicians, businessmen and community leaders broke ground on the new headquarters for THOR Construction on the corner of Penn and Plymouth avenues. Charles Hallman and Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder reports that it’s the beginning of something new for the Northside.

Thor CEO Ravi Norman added that being intentional is “changing the narrative” that North Minneapolis is the place to build and expand. “The building will come to life as people use it,” he predicted. “We want it to be a destination place. We have to make sure it’s safe, comfortable, and we hope it will have a cool factor.”

Read the report, the third in a series at MSR Online.