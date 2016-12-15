Best of Neighborhood News 12/15: Minnesota student athletes protest national anthem

Players on the Minneapolis South High School girls volleyball team take a knee during the national anthem. Photo courtesy of ThreeSixty Journalism.

In the December issue of the ThreeSixty Journalism magazine, student writer Talia Bradley highlights several Minnesota high school athletes who have taken a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against racial injustice.

As Davion Burris took the field with his fellow Minneapolis Roosevelt football teammates in September, he decided to kneel on the field during the national anthem. A couple of other players did the same. Burris knelt during the anthem to request change, he said. He won’t stand until he feels the country is treating people the way the country is supposed to, he said. “I hope to get attention to the slow speed of racial progress in the United States,” said Burris, who also cited statistics that highlight racial inequality in the U.S. “To participate, it makes me feel like I’m actually standing up to something with not only words but actions that may help make a change.”

Anne McKeig: Minnesota’s first Native American state Supreme Court justice

Mary Turck for Minnesota Women’s Press wrote a profile about changemaker Anne McKeig, not only Minnesota’s first Native American state Supreme Court justice but also now part of a female majority on the state’s highest court.

In the profile, McKeig talks about many of the strong female role models in her life, including her mother (a Fulbright scholar) and Kathleen Blatz, Minnesota’s first female state Supreme Court justice.

Time running out for special session at state Legislature

Gov. Mark Dayton is still holding out hope for a Dec. 20 special session of the Minnesota Legislature, reports Jonathan Avise for Session Daily.

The session will focus on bringing subsidy relief for Minnesotans buying health insurance through MNsure, as well as transportation and bonding bills that couldn’t pass in the final minutes of the 2016 legislative session.

Caucus leaders need to sign an agreement by Thursday, Dayton said, if lawmakers are to meet next week ahead of the 2017 legislative session that is scheduled to begin Jan. 3. “The ball is really in the legislators’ court,” Dayton said. “I’ve done all I could.”

