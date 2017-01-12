Best of Neighborhood News 1/12: Native women-owned Adobe DeSigns sees big local success

Vivian Guerra, the chief executive officer, and Lisa Owen, the controller, started Adobe DeSigns in 2014. Photo courtesy of the Circle News.

Lee Engerstrom for The Circle News wrote a thorough profile on the up and coming South Minneapolis business Adobe DeSigns. Chief executive officer Vivian Guerra and Lisa Owen, the controller, started Adobe DeSigns in 2014 and have since made their mark across the state, including creating signs for Target Center and the St. Paul Saints’ CHS Field.

Read more about Native women Guerra and Owen and how they’ve worked hard to keep their business going over a the The Circle News.

Home care workers, state agree on union contract

Workday Minnesota published a report detailing the successes SEIU Healthcare members were able to gain in a second round of bargaining with the state of Minnesota for their contract.

Highlights from the new contract include:

A $2 an hour increase, from $11 an hour to $13 an hour

More than $1 million in state support for home care worker trainings

New stipends to reward home care workers for taking additional trainings that enable them to provide their clients with safer, higher-quality care

The first holiday pay for Minnesota home care workers (many of whom provide essential care on holidays that allows their clients to celebrate with their families)

More paid time off, building on the new benefit won in their first contract in 2015

And more…

Learn how the workers fought for their gains online at Workday Minnesota.

Call for Black male mentors at Patrick Henry High School

Leadership at North Minneapolis’ Henry High School are looking for about 100 Black male volunteers to join them for their 100 Black Men Strong event Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal is to get more than 100 Black male professionals to engage with scholars in focused conversations about college, career and life readiness.

“We want to flood our school with the presence of Black males. There is power in numbers; there is power in our community,” said Chris Fleming, Black male achievement coordinator at Henry.

Learn more about the program over at Insight News.